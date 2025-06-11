Bring Her Back has now crossed an important milestone by pushing A24’s horror line-up into safer ground after a shaky few months. The studio had faced a rough patch at the end of 2024 and continued stumbling into early 2025 after titles like Y2K and The Front Room fell flat with both critics and audiences.

Both Opus and Death of a Unicorn followed in March and were filled with familiar streaming stars, but unfortunately, the results were underwhelming. Opus collected a weak $2.1 million globally, and Death of a Unicorn stalled at $16 million. That’s where Bring Her Back comes in, carrying a different kind of weight.

Bring Her Back Movie Plot and Cast

The film follows two siblings who are sent to live with a foster mother after losing their father. The movie, which is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the same brothers behind 2023’s Talk to Me, stays rooted in emotional horror.

Sally Hawkins leads the cast with a chilling but restrained performance, supported by Billy Barratt, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sora Wong, and Mischa Heywood. The film blends family trauma with eerie visuals and gradually builds a story that’s both tragic and haunting.

Bring Her Back Box Office Performance

At the box office, Bring Her Back has earned over $15 million worldwide so far. Of this, $14.1 million came from domestic theaters, with another $1 million gathered from overseas. The film’s production budget is widely reported at $15 million, though some sources (notably The‑Numbers) list it as $17.5 million.

Bring Her back Box-Office Breakdown (per Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $14.1m

International – $1.6m

Total – $15.7m

While Bring her Back trails far behind the $91.9 million global success of Talk to Me, it has already passed Opus and is likely to overtake Death of a Unicorn soon to become A24’s highest-earning horror film of the year.

