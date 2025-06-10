Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the most expensive film in the MI franchise. It is reportedly made on a budget of $400 million. There’s strong competition, but Tom Cruise starrer is still surpassing the odds. It is now all set to surpass the first OG film. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Mission: Impossible 8 Domestic Box Office

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is currently the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. Released on May 23, 2025, the action spy drama has accumulated $149.04 million in 18 days of its North America run. There’s strong competition from Lilo & Stitch and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, among other biggies.

Christopher McQuarrie’s directorial is now eyeing to surpass Thunderbolts* ($186.41 million), which is currently the #5 grosser of 2025 in North America.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Worldwide Collection

Tom Cruise starrer has officially crossed the $450 million feat at the worldwide box office. As per Box Office Mojo, it has raked in $450.24 million.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

Domestic Collection: $149.04 million

Overseas Earnings: $301.20 million

Worldwide Total: $450.24 million

Set to surpass Mission: Impossible (1996)

The Final Reckoning had previously surpassed the lifetime earnings of Mission: Impossible 3. It is now only $7.45 million away from axing the global total of the first and the OG film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible (1996).

Check out the Mission: Impossible films ranked by worldwide box office collections below:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $824.17 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $710.91 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.71 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.12 million

Mission: Impossible 2 – $546.38 million

Mission: Impossible – $457.69 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning- $450.24 million

Mission: Impossible 3 – $398.47 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Snow White Worldwide Box Office: With Whopping $115 Million+ Losses, Disney’s Live Action Film Is Officially A Flop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News