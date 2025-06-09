Final Destination: Bloodlines is unstoppable at the box office, just like how death is unbeatable in the context of the movie. It has crossed a significant mark worldwide, setting a new franchise benchmark. The film has also achieved another interesting feat on its 4th weekend worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The film was made on a modest budget of $50 million, and it not only crossed the break-even point a long time ago but has also earned twice that. Bloodlines has raked in over five times its budget and is an unprecedented blockbuster this summer. It might even hit the $300 million milestone worldwide.

Final Destination: Bloodlines 4th weekend collection in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $6.5 million on its fourth weekend at the domestic box office. Despite the new releases, the film got the #5 rank in the box office chart. The movie experienced a decline of just 41% from last weekend, and with that, the box office cume in North America has hit the $123.5 million mark.

Crosses the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office

At the foreign markets, Final Destination 6 is still performing well, grossing a solid $8.1 million this weekend. Bloodlines has hit the $133.6 million international cume over 75 markets. Adding that to its $123.5 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has hit $257.1 million. It is the first Final Destination movie to achieve this feat.

Surpasses US as the #32 highest-grossing horror film of all time worldwide

Final Destination: Bloodlines has beaten the US’ worldwide haul this weekend. For the unversed, the 2019 horror flick collected $175.08 million domestically and $256.07 million globally. Thus, the Final Destination movie has beaten that, adding a new feather to its cap. The film was released in theaters on May 16.

Box Office Summary

North America – $123.5 million

Overseas – $133.6 million

Worldwide – $257.1 million

