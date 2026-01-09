2025 emerged as a pivotal year for the global film industry as audiences returned to theaters in solid numbers across major markets worldwide. Moviegoers supported a wide and varied slate of releases, ranging from the Chinese animated fantasy Ne Zha 2 and Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 to James Cameron’s epic sci-fi spectacle Avatar: Fire and Ash.

According to estimates from the movie business research firm Gower Street Analytics, the 2025 global box office closed at $33.55 billion. The figure provides a clear benchmark for analyzing how the market compares with 2023 and 2024, as well as what lies ahead in 2026.

2025 vs. 2023 & 2024 – Global Box Office Totals Comparison

Here’s how the global box office has performed over the past three years:

2023: $33.9 billion

2024: $30 billion

2025: $33.55 billion

Based on these figures, the global box office total for 2025 was approximately 11.8% higher than that of 2024, at $33.55 billion. However, it still finished about 1% lower than 2023’s $33.9 billion, indicating that growth remains uneven rather than linear.

For a broader context, when compared with the pre-pandemic total of 2019, which recorded a $42.3 billion figure worldwide, 2025 is down by roughly 20.7%. This gap highlights that while theatrical attendance has stabilized significantly, the global box office has yet to recover to its pre-COVID highs fully.

Top 10 Contributors To 2025’s Global Box Office

Below is a look at the ten highest-grossing films of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo data, ranked by their worldwide earnings and percentage contribution to this year’s cumulative global box office total of $33.55 billion:

1. Ne Zha 2

Global Earnings : $2.260 billion

: $2.260 billion Contribution: 6.74%

2. Zootopia 2

Global Earnings : $1.594 billion

: $1.594 billion Contribution: 4.75%

3. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Global Earnings : $1.099 billion

: $1.099 billion Contribution: 3.28%

4. Lilo & Stitch

Global Earnings: $1.038 billion

$1.038 billion Contribution: 3.1%

5. A Minecraft Movie

Global Earnings: $958.3 million

$958.3 million Contribution: 2.86%

6. Jurassic World: Rebirth

Global Earnings: $869.2 million

$869.2 million Contribution: 2.6%

7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Global Earnings: $724.3 million

$724.3 million Contribution: 2.16%

8. How to Train Your Dragon

Global Earnings: $636.4 million

$636.4 million Contribution: 1.89%

9. F1

Global Earnings : $631.7 million

: $631.7 million Contribution: 1.88%

10. Superman

Global Earnings: $616.8 million

$616.8 million Contribution: 1.84%

As the figures indicate, Ne Zha 2 emerged as the single biggest contributor to the 2025 global box office, accounting for a solid 6.74% of the year’s total. It was followed by Zootopia 2 (4.75%) and Avatar: Fire and Ash (3.28%).

What Lies Ahead In 2026

Early projections suggest that 2026 could generate more than $35 billion at the worldwide box office, representing a projected 4.3% increase over 2025’s total of $33.55 billion. The upside potential appears strong, as the year boasts a densely packed slate of high-profile releases expected to drive theatrical attendance across major markets. Key titles include Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Christopher Nolan’s ambitious epic The Odyssey, DC’s Supergirl, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi threequel Dune: Part Three, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

