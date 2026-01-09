Ashley Tisdale is one of the most recognizable faces of 2000s pop culture, mostly known for her role as Sharpay Evans in Disney’s hit show High School Musical. While her Disney teen character became quite popular, she was also part of other memorable projects, like The Suite Life of Zach and Cody and Scary Movie 5.

Her film career includes family entertainers, animated hits, and movies of other genres that performed well in theaters. Here we have listed Tisdale’s top 5 highest-grossing movies.

1. A Bug’s Life

Worldwide Gross : ~$363 million

: ~$363 million IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Release Date : November 25, 1998

: November 25, 1998 Director: John Lasseter & Andrew Stanton

John Lasseter & Andrew Stanton Where to Stream (USA): Disney+ (included with subscription), rent/buy on Amazon Video, Apple TV, or Movies Anywhere

This is an animated film that follows the life of a misfit ant named Flik, who recruits a group of circus bugs to save his colony from oppressive grasshoppers. The film became one of Pixar’s most significant early successes. Tisdale was a part of the extended ensemble cast in the early phase of her career. The worldwide box office collection for the movie was approximately $363 million.

2. High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Worldwide Gross: ~$252.9 million

~$252.9 million IMDb Rating: 5.1

5.1 Release Date: October 24, 2008

October 24, 2008 Director: Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega Where to Stream (USA): Disney+ | rent/buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The film was the third and final installment of Disney’s popular High School Musical trilogy. The film revolves around Troy, Gabriella, and their friends as they navigate graduation and their uncertain futures. Ashley Tisdale plays the character of Sharpay Evans.

Her charm, ambition, humor, and musical flair made her the star of the film. The movie was a massive box office hit, with global earnings of approximately $252.9 million.

3. Scary Movie 5

Worldwide Gross : ~$78.4 million

: ~$78.4 million IMDb rating : 3.6/10

: 3.6/10 Release Date : April 12, 2013

: April 12, 2013 Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Malcolm D. Lee Where to Stream (USA): Available for rent/buy on Amazon Prime Video, & Apple TV

This movie is the fifth installment of the famous horror film parody franchise. In the movie, Ashley Tisdale plays a lead role. She became immensely popular due to her excellent comedic timing in the horror spoof. The film received mixed reviews at the box office, with a global collection of approximately $78.4 million.

4. Aliens In The Attic

Worldwide Gross : ~$59.6 million

: ~$59.6 million IMDb rating : 5.4/10

: 5.4/10 Release Date : August 14, 2009

: August 14, 2009 Direct or: John Schultz

John Schultz Where to Stream (USA): Rent/buy on Google Play Movies & YouTube

This is a science fiction comedy film released in 2009, directed by John Schultz. The story revolves around kids who discover that aliens are hiding in the attic of their vacation home. In the film, Ashley plays the character of Bethany Pearson, who is a fashion-obsessed teenager. However, her priorities shift as chaos unfolds in the story. Her performance added humor and relatability to the cast, helping the film connect with younger audiences.

5. Donnie Darko

Worldwide Gross : ~$7.5 million

: ~$7.5 million IMDb Rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Release Date : October 26, 2001

: October 26, 2001 Director : Richard Kelly

: Richard Kelly Where to Stream (USA): Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play

The sci-fi psychological film was released in 2001 and directed by Richard Kelly in his directorial debut. The film marked one of the earliest appearances of Ashley Tisdale. She was only 16 years old when she played a supporting role as Kim, a dorky girl, in the film. The worldwide gross earnings of the film, with its limited screening, were $7.4 million.

These movies of Ashley Tisdale reflect her journey from early child roles to Disney stardom and beyond. High School Musical 3 remains her defining acting success, but her involvement in family films and mainstream comedies contributed to a global box-office footprint.

