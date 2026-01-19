Italian actor Checco Zalone has delivered a historic box office moment with Buen Camino, as the homegrown comedy continues its dominant run in Italy and overtakes a landmark Hollywood title from one of cinema’s most famous franchises. Released on Christmas Day, the film connected instantly with local audiences and has remained a daily force at the box office, consistently pulling in more than a million each day across the country.

Buen Camino Surpasses Avatar At The Italian Box Office

Buen Camino added $1.5 million on its fourth Saturday since release. With that latest boost, Buen Camino has now crossed $80 million in Italy, translating to a €68.8 million local total. This figure officially pushes the film past Avatar, which previously stood at €68.7 million, and crowns Zalone’s comedy as the biggest movie ever in Italy when measured in euros.

In #Italy’s #BoxOffice, history made on SAT as local comedy film #BuenCamino has beaten 2009 #Avatar in local currency as highest grossing film of ALL TIME. Still grossing over 1M daily since its DEC 25 debut, the comedy starring fan-favorite #CheccoZalone added $1.5M on 4th… pic.twitter.com/jqJU75U9CX — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 18, 2026

Avatar’s Italian Box Office Record Dethroned After 16 Years

James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar had dominated the Italian record books for 16 years, benefiting from its original release and multiple rereleases. Checco Zalone’s film has now displaced that long-standing benchmark using only its initial run and powered entirely by domestic audiences.

Avatar Still Leads Buen Camino When Box Office Overhaul Is Measured In US Currency Terms

When measured in US dollars, Avatar still leads with a combined $96.6 million gross across its releases. Even so, Buen Camino now stands as the highest-grossing film in Italy when counted in local currency, cementing its place in the country’s box office history and underlining the rare power of a homegrown hit to outpace Hollywood giants.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

