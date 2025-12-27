Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to rule the box office in the US and across the world, yet Italy decided to tell a different story. On Christmas Day, the Italian box office shifted direction when a homegrown comedy stepped ahead of James Cameron’s massive threequel and carved a fresh chapter in local cinema history.

Buen Camino Delivers A Historic Christmas Day Opening

The film is Buen Camino, directed by Gennaro Nunziante and starring Checco Zalone, a name that carries serious weight in Italy. His pull showed its power on day one as the film sold around 687K tickets on Christmas Day alone. The result came to a striking $6.6 million in a single day, ranking as the third biggest opening day of all time in Italy and the largest opening since the COVID pandemic, as per Luiz Fernando.

Avatar: Fire & Ash Slips To 2nd Place In Italy

On the same day, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned around $1 million in Italy, landing at number two on the daily chart. The contrast drew attention across the industry, since a local Italian film managed to move ahead of a global franchise and gather such strong local support in a European market often led by English-language and Hollywood releases. Avatar: Fire and Ash has so far collected a little over $12.4 million in nine days in Italy, while Buen Camino crossed more than half of that figure on its very first day.

Checco Zalone & His Long History Of Box Office Records

For Italian audiences, this outcome barely raised eyebrows, especially when Checco Zalone’s history enters the conversation. He already holds records for the two highest opening days in local box office history, making this performance feel more like a continuation than a shock.

Back in 2016, Zalone’s Quo Vado opened with $8 million on January 1 and set a new benchmark. He later topped himself with Tolo Tolo, which he also directed, delivering a massive $9.9 million opening day on January 1, 2020. The timing came only a month before COVID shut down Italy and much of Europe, and that record still stands today, adding even more weight to Buen Camino’s latest triumph.

