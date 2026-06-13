Scary Movie 6 is one of the top three movies at the domestic box office. Globally, it was the #1 movie last weekend. In less than ten days, the parodic comedy is set to surpass the global haul of Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat II. It is also on track to cross the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

On track to hit the $80 million mark at the North American box office

According to the latest numbers, the Paramount movie collected a solid $2.8 million at the domestic box office on its first Thursday. It is the 2nd-largest Thursday in the franchise, with a 15.2% drop from Wednesday. In just seven days, the domestic total for the movie has reached $70.1 million. It is on track to reach $80 million at the North American box office.

Set to cross the $150 million milestone worldwide

Scary Movie 6 is chasing the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is on track to beat Scary Movie 2 as the 4th highest-grossing installment in the Scary Movie franchise. Internationally, the film has collected $54.8 million in its opening weekend. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $124.8 million. The film is tracking to gross $150 million worldwide.

Worldwide box office collection breakdown

Domestic – $70.1 million

International – $54.8 million

Worldwide – $124.9 million

Set to surpass the global haul of Mortal Kombat II

According to Box Office Mojo, it is inches away from surpassing the global haul of Mortal Kombat II. Mortal Kombat II was made on a reported budget of $75 million, whereas Scary Movie 6 was made on a budget of $30 million. Mortal Kombat II is the all-time highest-grossing fighting game adaptation worldwide. The Karl Urban starrer collected $128.6 million at the worldwide box office. The parodic comedy is less than 45 million away from surpassing Mortal Kombat II and climbing up the global chart of 2026.

More about the movie

It is also expected to surpass The Drama’s global haul. Scary Movie 6 by Michael Tiddes follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, Ray Wilkins, and siblings Shorty and Brenda Meeks, as the same masked killer from the first film resurfaces. Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5.

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