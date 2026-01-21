It is now well established that Avatar: Fire and Ash is the weakest installment in the Avatar franchise. The film is trailing its predecessors by a large margin. Today, we will compare the domestic box office totals for Avatar 3 and Avatar: The Way of Water. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar: The Way of Water was released in 2022, over a decade after the first film. Both previous films are among the top five all-time highest-grossing films worldwide. These movies have changed the history of cinema with their hi-tech visuals and cutting-edge filmmaking. The third film has been earning way less than the previous two films, and it can’t surpass them at the box office. This is concerning even for the future films in this franchise.

Avatar 3’s box office total in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Avatar: Fire and Ash opened with $89.16 million at the domestic box office. It has remained at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings for five consecutive weeks. After thirty-two days running in theaters, the film has hit the $368.14 million cume at the North American box office.

Avatar 3 vs Avatar 2 at the domestic box office

Avatar: The Way of Water is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise at the domestic box office. It collected $688.4 million in North America in its theatrical run. It collected this sum across 161 days during its original release and when it was re-released in 2025. Now, Avatar 3 is more than halfway there, but still millions away.

According to the database, Avatar: Fire and Ash is still more than $320 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Avatar: The Way of Water. It still needs an 87% hike at the domestic box office to beat Avatar: The Way of Water. At this release point, Avatar 3 is unlikely to catch up to its predecessor, let alone beat it.

More about Avatar 3

Directed by James Cameron, the film had a reported budget of $400 million, which puts its breakeven target at around $1 billion. It has successfully entered the profit zone, but again, it will be the first Avatar film not to hit $2 billion worldwide. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19 and it has collected $1.32 billion worldwide.

