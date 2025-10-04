Hollywood’s cinema experience changed after James Cameron’s Avatar was released. After a long wait, its sequel came out, Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: Fire and Ash is gearing up for release this year. To refresh people’s memories, makers re-released Avatar: The Way of Water in North America, but the preview collections are not overwhelming for a movie of such a vast scale. Keep scrolling for more.

The second installment was released in 2022, over a decade after the first film. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprised their roles from the last film. Kate Winslet joined the cast in a pivotal role.

Avatar 2’s preview collection on its re-release at the domestic box office

According to Deadline’s sources, Avatar: The Way of Water was re-released in North America, and Disney also held previews. Based on the report, the previews collection is below the $500K mark. Disney isn’t releasing official preview numbers for the re-release of Avatar 2, though sources estimate them at approximately $350K.

The Avatar 2 re-release is expected to earn only a small amount. It will mostly serve as a marketing push for Avatar: Fire and Ash in December, including a sneak peek of the new movie. Presales for Avatar: The Way of Water have already crossed $600K.

Avatar 2’s box office performance

Avatar: The Way of Water lived up to the reputation of the first film and became the third-highest-grossing film ever worldwide. James Cameron’s film collected $684.07 million domestically and $1.6 billion overseas. Globally, Avatar 2’s collection is massive: $2.3 billion. The film’s overall collection will experience a boost, but can it earn record numbers on its re-release?

However, it seems Avatar 2 will be dominated by the new releases, including The Smashing Machine‘s $9 million+ and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl‘s $30 million debuts. Avatar: The Way of Water has been re-released in North America on October 3.

