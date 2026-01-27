The Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny, collaborate on films, and their most popular work is Good Time. Josh and Benny are also in the news for their split, and the duo starred in two individual movies last year – The Smashing Machine and Marty Supreme. The latter is performing well commercially and is also a favorite this award season. But among the duo who emerged as the winner in this box office battle of their 2025 releases. Scroll below for the deets.

The Smashing Machine box office

Benny Safdie directed the biographical sports drama starring Dwayne Johnson. Despite positive reviews, The Smashing Machine was a massive flop at the box office. The film grossed only $5.8 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Domestically, it has raked in $11.4 million in its theatrical run. Internationally, the film’s total is $9.7 million, bringing the worldwide cume to $21.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $11.4 million

International – $9.7 million

Worldwide – $21.1 million

Marty Supreme box office

Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme was directed by Josh Safdie, and it has earned them both Oscar nods in their respective categories. It is also a sports drama that grossed $86.3 million domestically, making it A24’s highest-grossing film ever. Internationally, the film’s total has hit $30 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide collection to $116.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $86.3 million

International – $30 million

Worldwide – $116. 3 million

Josh Safdie Vs Benny Safdie

Clearly, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is in the lead with a global total of $116.3 million. It is ruling with an over 451% gap between their global collections. In this box-office race, Josh takes the trophy, but there will be plenty of opportunities for Benny to beat his brother.

According to reports, Benny Safdie, the filmmaker behind The Smashing Machine, confirmed in a 2024 interview with Variety that he and Josh have parted ways and will be focusing on solo careers. Josh has received four Academy Award nominations for Marty Supreme, including Best Picture and Best Director.

