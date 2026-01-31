Gerard Butler’s Greenland 2: Migration was released earlier this month, but it is reportedly underperforming at the box office. It is even struggling to hit the $50 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The first film struggled owing to the pandemic but still posted better numbers. So, how much more does the sequel need to outgross its predecessor? keep scrolling for the deets.

Greenland 2 at the worldwide box office

Greenland 2 opened with weak numbers at the domestic box office earlier this month. It debuted with $8.4 million and, to date, the film’s domestic collection has reached $17.3 million. The film has dropped out of the domestic top 10 rankings and is struggling against other films playing in cinemas. It collected just $68k on its third Thursday, down 64.1% from last Thursday.

Internationally as well, Greenland 2: Migration is underperforming. It has not even crossed the $10 million mark at the overseas box office. The overseas collection stands at $6.09 million. Combining domestic and overseas collections, the sci-fi flick’s worldwide total is $23.47 million. It is the 3rd-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $17.4 million

International – $6.1 million

Worldwide – $23.5 million

Greenland 2 vs Greenland

Greenland was released in 2020, after being delayed by the pandemic. The film was released in the US through video on demand and on streaming. But it was released in limited markets overseas, taking its worldwide collection to $52.3 million. Meanwhile, the sequel has collected just $23.5 million so far worldwide. Therefore, it is still about $29 million short of beating the global haul of its predecessor. The Gerard Butler starrer still needs a 123.5% surge to outperform the OG flick.

What is Greenland 2 about?

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Greenland 2 follows the surviving Garrity family as they leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and set out on a perilous journey across Europe’s devastated, frozen wasteland in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration was released on January 9.

