Scottish actor Gerard Butler shot to global fame with Zack Snyder’s epic action spectacle 300 and later cemented his action-hero status with the Has Fallen franchise. His latest big-screen release, Greenland 2: Migration, is now nearing the end of its second week in theaters.

With a worldwide gross of around $17.1 million, the post-apocalyptic survival thriller currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing title of 2026 so far, just behind Primate ($24.2 million) and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($30.6 million), as per Box Office Mojo. Now, here’s how the Greenland sequel stacks up against Gerard Butler’s last five theatrical releases and the numbers it needs to match them at the global box office.

Greenland 2 Vs. Gerard Butler’s Last 5 Theatrical Releases – Box Office Comparison

Let’s first check out how Greenland 2 is performing at the box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Greenland 2: Migration – Box Office Summary

North America: $15 million

International: $2.1 million

Worldwide: $17.1 million

Now, let’s take a look at how the last five theatrical releases starring Gerard Butler performed at the worldwide box office:

How to Train Your Dragon (2025): $636.3 million Den of Thieves: Pantera (2025): $58.3million Plane (2023): $74.5 million Kandahar (2023): $9.4 million Copshop (2021): $6.8 million

While still early in its theatrical run, Greenland 2: Migration, with $17.1 million worldwide, has already overtaken Copshop ($6.8 million) and Kandahar ($9.4 million). However, it still has a long way to go before matching Plane ($74.5 million) and Den of Thieves: Pantera ($58.3 million).

The biggest benchmark remains How to Train Your Dragon ($636.3 million), which is in an entirely different box office league. At this stage, Greenland 2 needs roughly $41.2 million more to catch Pantera and about $57.4 million more to reach Plane, making the next few weeks crucial in determining where it ultimately lands among Gerard Butler’s recent theatrical releases.

Greenland 2 – Break-Even Point

Made on an estimated production budget of $90 million, Greenland 2: Migration would need to earn roughly $225 million worldwide to reach its break-even point, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With its current global total sitting at $17.1 million, the sequel still needs an additional $207.9 million – a massive gap, especially with ongoing competition from other recent releases. It remains to be seen how much of this shortfall the film can close in the coming weeks of its theatrical run.

More About Greenland 2: Migration

Set five years after a comet devastates much of Earth, the sequel follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) as they are forced to leave the relative safety of their Greenland bunker. They embark on a dangerous journey across a shattered world in search of a new home.

Greenland 2: Migration – Official Trailer

