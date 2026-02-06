James Cameron has given Hollywood two of the all-time highest-grossing films worldwide, and they are both Avatar films. Avatar: Fire and Ash might pale in comparison to its predecessors. But Avatar 3 might still be able to propel the trilogy past a major domestic box-office milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection so far in North America

Avatar 3 is one of the top-grossing films of 2025 that is still earning winning numbers at the domestic box office. James Cameron’s film has been hit by the wave of newcomers. It collected just $391k on this Wednesday, landing it at #4 in the domestic box office rankings, down by 40% from last Wednesday. After 49 days of release, the film has collected $387.6 million at the domestic box office, with a target of $400 million.

Can Avatar 3 propel the Avatar trilogy past the $2 billion milestone domestically?

According to Box Office Mojo, the Avatar trilogy has amassed $1.86 billion at the domestic box office so far. Avatar: Fire and Ash is still playing in theaters, even though it’s in its later stages of release. The film still has some juice, but is it enough to push the trilogy past the $2 billion milestone domestically?

Avatar 3 is currently tracking to earn around $430 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the trilogy is still $140 million short of the $2 billion domestic milestone. Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to earn another $42 million at the domestic box office. Therefore, the trilogy will not cross $2 billion during Avatar 3’s theatrical run.

Check out the domestic grosses of the Avatar films:

Avatar – $785.2 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $688.4 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $387.6 million

More about the film

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron‘s Avatar franchise, continues the story of the people of Pandora and introduces the new Fire Tribe. It has collected $1.4 billion worldwide. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $387.6 million

International – $1.02 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

