With a stellar 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a strong 8.1/10 IMDb rating, Marty Supreme ranks as one of the best-reviewed films of 2025. Directed by Josh Safdie, the sports comedy-drama has also emerged as a major awards contender, earning nine nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.

Beyond its widespread critical acclaim, the film has delivered a respectable box-office performance, grossing $124.9 million worldwide to date. With the Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for March 15, 2026, Marty Supreme is expected to benefit from a late-stage theatrical boost, driven by increased visibility and renewed audience interest. North America has been the film’s primary revenue contributor, accounting for approximately $90.9 million, while overseas markets provide the remaining $34 million.

This international figure is likely to increase further, as the film has yet to be released in China, one of the most influential theatrical markets globally. While its reception there remains uncertain, the current numbers already give a clear picture of where Marty Supreme is performing best. Here’s a breakdown of the film’s top five highest-grossing markets, and let’s find out which is the largest territory after North America.

Marty Supreme – Top 5 Highest-Grossing Markets

North America, being the film’s dominant market, is not at all surprising, given its awards momentum and strong domestic critical reception. The more relevant question is which international territories are currently the biggest contributors beyond the film’s domestic market. Below are Marty Supreme’s top five highest-grossing markets so far, based on Box Office Mojo data:

United Kingdom: $18.6 million

Australia: $4.4 million

Italy: $3.8 million

Russia/CIS: $2.9 million

The overseas box office figures indicate that the United Kingdom’s $18.6 million total is the film’s largest international contribution by a significant margin, accounting for more than half of its overseas earnings to date. Australia’s solid showing further underscores audience interest in awards-focused theatrical releases featuring strong performances.

Italy and Russia/CIS, while contributing more modest totals, still represent meaningful gains for a film with a rather niche target audience. With a China release still pending and the Oscars ceremony approaching, Marty Supreme’s international totals are expected to climb further. But for now, the data clearly shows the UK as the film’s biggest market outside North America.

Marty Supreme Plot

Set in the 1950s in New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), as he pursues the title of a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

