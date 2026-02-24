Now that the winners of the 2026 British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards have been announced, film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the season’s biggest night – the Oscars. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood.

This year’s BAFTA results delivered a mix of expected victories and some shocking snubs, with the most eye-catching upset being Marty Supreme walking away empty-handed. This has prompted discussions about the Timothée Chalamet-starrer’s future at the Academy Awards.

Now, let’s examine how BAFTA winners have performed at the Academy Awards over the past five years (2021-2025). Studying this pattern will offer valuable insight into how closely the two voting bodies align across five major categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay).

Best Film Winners: BAFTA vs Oscars (2021-2025)

2025

BAFTA : Conclave | Oscar : Anora

: Conclave | : Anora Result: Mismatch

2024

BAFTA & Oscar : Oppenheimer

& : Oppenheimer Result: Match

2023

BAFTA : All Quiet on the Western Front | Oscar : Everything Everywhere All at Once

: All Quiet on the Western Front | : Everything Everywhere All at Once Result: Mismatch

2022

BAFTA : The Power of the Dog | Oscar : CODA

: The Power of the Dog | : CODA Result: Mismatch

2021

BAFTA & Oscar : Nomadland

& : Nomadland Result: Match

What The Pattern Indicates:

The Best Film award matched on two occasions in the last five years, indicating that BAFTA is not a reliable predictor of Best Picture.

Best Director Winners: BAFTA vs Oscars (2021-2025)

2025

BAFTA : Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) | Oscar : Sean Baker (Anora)

: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) | : Sean Baker (Anora) Result: Mismatch

2024

BAFTA & Oscar : Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

& : Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) Result: Match

2023

BAFTA : Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) | Oscar : Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) | : Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Result: Mismatch

2022

BAFTA & Oscar : Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

& : Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) Result: Match

2021

BAFTA & Oscar : Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

& : Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) Result: Match

What The Pattern Indicates:

Best Director matched in three of the last five years, making BAFTA a decent indicator of Academy Awards glory.

Best Actor Winners: BAFTA vs Oscars (2021-2025)

2025

BAFTA & Oscar : Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

& : Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) Result: Match

2024

BAFTA & Oscar : Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

& : Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) Result: Match

2023

BAFTA : Austin Butler (Elvis) | Oscar : Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

: Austin Butler (Elvis) | : Brendan Fraser (The Whale) Result: Mismatch

2022

BAFTA & Oscar : Will Smith (King Richard)

& : Will Smith (King Richard) Result: Match

2021

BAFTA & Oscar : Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

& : Anthony Hopkins (The Father) Result: Match

What The Pattern Indicates:

With four matches in five years, Best Actor remains BAFTA’s strongest Oscar indicator.

Best Actress Winners: BAFTA vs Oscars (2021-2025)

2025

BAFTA & Oscar : Mikey Madison (Anora)

& : Mikey Madison (Anora) Result: Match

2024

BAFTA & Oscar : Emma Stone (Poor Things)

& : Emma Stone (Poor Things) Result: Match

2023

BAFTA : Cate Blanchett (TÁR) | Oscar : Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

: Cate Blanchett (TÁR) | : Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Result: Mismatch

2022

BAFTA : Joanna Scanlan (After Love) | Oscar : Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

: Joanna Scanlan (After Love) | : Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Result: Mismatch

2021

BAFTA & Oscar : Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

& : Frances McDormand (Nomadland) Result: Match

What The Pattern Indicates:

Best Actress shows mixed results, matching on three occasions in the last five years.

Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Winners: BAFTA vs Oscars (2021-2025)

2025

BAFTA : Jesse Eisenberg — A Real Pain | Oscar : Sean Baker — Anora

: Jesse Eisenberg — A Real Pain | : Sean Baker — Anora Result: Mismatch

2024

BAFTA & Oscar : Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall

& : Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall Result: Match

2023

BAFTA : The Banshees of Inisherin | Oscar: Everything Everywhere All at Once

: The Banshees of Inisherin | Oscar: Everything Everywhere All at Once Result: Mismatch

2022

BAFTA : Licorice Pizza | Oscar : Belfast

: Licorice Pizza | : Belfast Result: Mismatch

2021

BAFTA & Oscar : Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

& : Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman Result: Match

What The Pattern Indicates:

Writing remains an unpredictable category, matching only two entries in the last five years.

Summary: BAFTA to Oscar Conversion Rate (2021-2025):

Best Film : 2/5 matches (40%)

: 2/5 matches (40%) Best Director : 3/5 matches (60%)

: 3/5 matches (60%) Best Actor : 4/5 matches (80%)

: 4/5 matches (80%) Best Actress : 3/5 matches (60%)

: 3/5 matches (60%) Best Writing: 2/5 matches (40%)

Overall Conversion: 14/25 matches (56%)

Conclusion

Based on the five-year trend, BAFTA’s track record as an Oscar predictor remains decent. But there is no need to treat it as a prophecy as well.

The overlap is strongest in the acting races, particularly in the Best Actor category (80%). However, Best Film and Best Writing continue to indicate frequent mismatches, suggesting how Academy voters think differently from BAFTA voters.

Jessie Buckley takes home the BAFTA for Leading Actress in Hamnet✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/v9JNIxKhb3 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

With Robert Aramayo not nominated in the Best Actor race, our gut feeling is that Timothée Chalamet is now the strongest contender to lift his first Best Actor Oscar in 2026.

Moreover, since the Best Director and Best Actress categories have also shown relatively strong alignment in recent years, Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) could have a solid shot at winning an Oscar. For now, it remains a waiting game.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Joins Elite Group Of Five Hollywood Films To Cross $170 Million In China In The 2020s

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News