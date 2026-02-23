BAFTAs 2026 awards have concluded, and the list of winners is out. A number of hotly anticipated releases were featured during the awards ceremony, from One Battle After Another to Marty Supreme and Sinners.
The awards focused on a number of categories that covered everything from Hollywood films to those produced in Britain, to those not in the English language. Read on to learn about the films and filmmakers that had a triumphant showing in the BAFTA Awards, in every major category.
Best Film
- One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Trending
Outstanding British Film
- Hamnet (Winner)
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,
- Die My Love
- H is for Hawk
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Phillon
- Steve
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer
- My Father’s Shadow, directed by Akinola Davies Jr and written by Wale Davies (Winner)
- The Ceremony, written and directed by Jack King, produced by Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer
- Pillon, written and directed by Harry Lighton
- A Want In Her, directed by Myrid Carten
- Wasteman, written by Hunter Andrews and Eoin Duran, directed by Cal McMau
Film Not In The English Language
- Sentimental Value (Winner)
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sirat
- The Voice Of Hind Rijab
Documentary
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Winner)
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka
- Apocalypse In The Tropics
- Cover-Up, produced by Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
- The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
- Zootopia 2 (Winner)
- Elio
- Little Amelie
- Children’s And Family Film
- Boong (Winner)
- Lilo and Stitch
- Zootopia 2
- Arco
Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao for Hamnet
- Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners
Original Screenplay
- Sinners (written by Ryan Coogler) (Winner)
- I Swear (written by Kirk Jones)
- Marty Supreme (written by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein)
- The Secret Agent (written by Kleber Mendonça Filho)
- Sentimental Value (written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)
Adapted Screenplay
- One Battle After Another (written by Paul Thomas Anderson) (Winner)
- The Ballad of Wallis Island (written by Tom Basden and Tim Key),
- Bugonia (written by Will Tracy),
- Hamnet (written by Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell)
- Pillion (written by Harry Lighton)
Leading Actress
- Jessie Buckley for Hamnet (Winner)
- Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone for Bugonia
Leading Actor
- Robert Aramayo for I Swear (Winner)
- Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan for Sinners
- Jesse Plemons for Bugonia
Supporting Actress
- Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners (Winner)
- Odessa A’Zion for Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value
- Carey Mulligan for The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson for Hamnet
Supporting Actor
- Sean Penn for One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Benicio Del Toro, also for One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal for Hamnet
- Peter Mullan for I Swear
- Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value
Casting
- Lauren Evans for I Swear (Winner)
- Jennifer Venditti for Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another
- Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman for Sentimental Value
- Francine Maisler for Sinners
Cinematography
- Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Dan Laustsen for Frankenstein
- Darius Khondji for Marty Supreme
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso for Train Dreams
Editing
- Andy Jurgensen for One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Stephen Mirrione for F1
- Kirk Baxter for A House of Dynamite
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Michael P. Shawver for Sinners
Costume Design
- Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (Winner)
- Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
- Wicked: For Good – Paul Tazewell
Make Up And Hair
- Frankenstein – Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Winner)
- Hamnet – Nicole Stafford
- Marty Supreme – Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
- Sinners – Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
- Wicked: For Good – Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth
Original Score
- Sinners- Ludwig Göransson (Winner)
- Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet – Max Richter
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Production Design
- Frankenstein – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Winner)
- Hamnet – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- Sinners – Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne
Sound
- F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (Winner)
- Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
- One Battle After Another – Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
- Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
- Warfare – Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
Special Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Winner)
- F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
- Frankenstein – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
- How To Train Your Dragon – Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
- The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti
British Short Animation
- Two Black Boys In Paradise (Winner)
- Cardboard
- Solistice
British Short Film
- This Is Endometriosis (Winner)
- Magid / Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- Welcome Home Freckles
EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)
- Robert Aramayo (Winner)
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Advertisement
For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!
Must Read: Heat 2 Box Office: 3 Reasons Why It Could Become Leonardo DiCaprio’s Biggest Hit In Years
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News