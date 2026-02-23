BAFTAs 2026 awards have concluded, and the list of winners is out. A number of hotly anticipated releases were featured during the awards ceremony, from One Battle After Another to Marty Supreme and Sinners.

The awards focused on a number of categories that covered everything from Hollywood films to those produced in Britain, to those not in the English language. Read on to learn about the films and filmmakers that had a triumphant showing in the BAFTA Awards, in every major category.

Best Film

One Battle After Another (Winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

Hamnet (Winner)

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,

Die My Love

H is for Hawk

I Swear

Mr Burton

Phillon

Steve

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer

My Father’s Shadow, directed by Akinola Davies Jr and written by Wale Davies (Winner)

The Ceremony, written and directed by Jack King, produced by Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer

Pillon, written and directed by Harry Lighton

A Want In Her, directed by Myrid Carten

Wasteman, written by Hunter Andrews and Eoin Duran, directed by Cal McMau

Film Not In The English Language

Sentimental Value (Winner)

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sirat

The Voice Of Hind Rijab

Documentary

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Winner)

2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Cover-Up, produced by Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Zootopia 2 (Winner)

Elio

Little Amelie

Children’s And Family Film

Boong (Winner)

Lilo and Stitch

Zootopia 2

Arco

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another (Winner)

Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia

Chloé Zhao for Hamnet

Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Original Screenplay

Sinners (written by Ryan Coogler) (Winner)

I Swear (written by Kirk Jones)

Marty Supreme (written by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein)

The Secret Agent (written by Kleber Mendonça Filho)

Sentimental Value (written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another (written by Paul Thomas Anderson) (Winner)

The Ballad of Wallis Island (written by Tom Basden and Tim Key),

Bugonia (written by Will Tracy),

Hamnet (written by Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell)

Pillion (written by Harry Lighton)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet (Winner)

Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

Emma Stone for Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo for I Swear (Winner)

Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Jesse Plemons for Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners (Winner)

Odessa A’Zion for Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value

Carey Mulligan for The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another

Emily Watson for Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Sean Penn for One Battle After Another (Winner)

Benicio Del Toro, also for One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein

Paul Mescal for Hamnet

Peter Mullan for I Swear

Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value

Casting

Lauren Evans for I Swear (Winner)

Jennifer Venditti for Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another

Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman for Sentimental Value

Francine Maisler for Sinners

Cinematography

Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another (Winner)

Dan Laustsen for Frankenstein

Darius Khondji for Marty Supreme

Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners

Adolpho Veloso for Train Dreams

Editing

Andy Jurgensen for One Battle After Another (Winner)

Stephen Mirrione for F1

Kirk Baxter for A House of Dynamite

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Michael P. Shawver for Sinners

Costume Design

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (Winner)

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Wicked: For Good – Paul Tazewell

Make Up And Hair

Frankenstein – Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Winner)

Hamnet – Nicole Stafford

Marty Supreme – Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

Sinners – Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

Wicked: For Good – Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

Original Score

Sinners- Ludwig Göransson (Winner)

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Production Design

Frankenstein – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Winner)

Hamnet – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Marty Supreme – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

One Battle After Another – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Sinners – Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne

Sound

F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (Winner)

Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

One Battle After Another – Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

Warfare – Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Winner)

F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

Frankenstein – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

How To Train Your Dragon – Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

British Short Animation

Two Black Boys In Paradise (Winner)

Cardboard

Solistice

British Short Film

This Is Endometriosis (Winner)

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

Robert Aramayo (Winner)

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

