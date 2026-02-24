Vishal Bhardwaj has delivered his highest-grossing film worldwide, O’Romeo. The romantic action thriller also emerged as his first-ever 100 crore grosser. But can it enter Shahid Kapoor’s top 3 highest-grossers of all time? Scroll below for a detailed day 11 global update!

Will miss the 100 crore club in India

In 11 days of its domestic run, O’Romeo has accumulated 66.92 crore net. It is the 4th highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor. There’s strict competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, Do Deewane Seher Mein, and other releases. This Friday, The Kerala Story 2 is also joining the box office battle.

Considering the current pace and the upcoming obstacles, Triptii Dimri co-starrer will conclude its Indian run around the 75 crore mark.

Where does O’Romeo stand at the worldwide box office?

At the worldwide box office, O’Romeo has amassed 102.46 crore gross. This includes 23.50 crore gross from the overseas run, while the remaining is domestic gross. The Valentine’s Day 2026 release has surpassed the global lifetime of R… Rajkumar (101.21 crore) on day 11. With that, it now ranks as Shahid Kapoor’s 4th highest-grossing film globally.

It now needs 31 crore more in the kitty to beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and officially enter the top 3, which will be challenging.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore O’Romeo: 102.46 crore (11 days) R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 55.84 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Summary

India net: 66.92 crore*

India gross: 78.96 crore*

Overseas gross: 23.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 102.46 crore

