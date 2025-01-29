Almost 10 years ago, we saw a very irritated Deepika Padukone trying to babysit an arrogant and difficult father in Amitabh Bachchan but making this father-daughter relationship work like magic in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku because of love and compassion for their relationship! 10 years later, Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary bring an exact anti-thesis in The Mehta Boys!

The trailer for Boman Irani’s directorial debut has been dropped, and honestly, the glimpse is endearing enough to place our bets on this film rightfully, and hopefully, this is a winning bet! The film has Boman playing a rigid father struggling to co-exist with his son Avinash Tiwary.

The Mehta Boys seems to be a captivating and emotional story about a father and a son forced to live together under some circumstances, and both of them cannot bear each other. But relationships are like that, right? You never let go of your people, no matter what!

The 2-minute 26-second trailer of the film promises an emotional ride in what seems like an anti-thesis of Piku. While the footing seems to be the same – a rigid father and a kid trying to accommodate the needs of an aging father, the cementing of the two films seems to be in contrast.

Now, clearly, we have seen father-son films earlier as well. While it was a beautifully thought upon the cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out – a film that could not blossom fully or Udaan, that had an entirely different setup, or the recently released Animal, a totally unexpected take on a father-son relationship!

But, Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary‘s The Mehta Boys might stand out with its story and treatment. In fact, Shreya Chaudhry, seems to play a very strong support to the this film that might fly in spirit and connect to you wholeheartedly.

Directed by Boman Irani, the family drama arrives on Prime Video on February 7.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hisaab Barabar Review: R Madhavan’s Republic We-ak Film Is ‘1 Idiot’ Trying To Turn ‘Nayak’ On ‘A Wednesday’ Making Out Of Syllabus Monologues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News