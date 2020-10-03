Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter To Feature On Star Sports’ BYJU’s Cricket Live

Bollywood’s young guns Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be part of the Star Sports’ match day show BYJU’s Cricket Live ahead of the big Dream11 IPL clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the nation gears up to watch Rohit Sharma-led team lock horns with David Warner’s entourage – Ishaan and Ananya will grace the occasion with their thoughts on a match which is no – ‘Khaali Peeli’.

The duo will be seen engaging with the hosts on some fun cricket banter and anecdotes from their childhood days. Ananya and Ishaan will spill the beans on how cricket and Dream11 IPL is loved by their family members. From their favorite player and team to who they think will win the match between MI and SRH – get ready for some ‘Khaali Peeli’ action on BYJU’s Cricket Live.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ BYJU’S Cricket Live, Ishaan Khatter spoke about Dream11 IPL and what is he looking forward to in the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, “While the nation is going through some tough times, Dream11 IPL has come in as a blessing for fans. With exciting nail-biting matches to some classy finishes – the IPL journey till now has been fantastic. The Mumbai Indian’s came very close to securing a win in the previous super over and am sure their clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad will be nothing less than an edge-of-the-seat entertainer. In between my promotions for ‘Khaali Peeli’, I do take some time out to catch some LIVE Dream11 IPL 2020 action.”

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ BYJU’S Cricket Live, Ananya Panday spoke about how she felt about the sport and Dream11 IPL 2020, “My family loves to watch cricket in all formats, and we do try to catch up on some important games together – it’s a riot at home when this happens! It is just the perfect evening always when we battle it out with our favourite teams, as a family. I love watching the IPL super overs and more so, each game brings a new excitement with itself. Dream11 IPL 2020 has come in at just the right time to entertain and thrill fans, and most importantly it give families one more reason to come together.”

Watch Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday exclusively on Star Sports’ match day show BYJU’S Cricket Live from 2 PM onwards on 4th October 2020 ahead of the big clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

