Roohi has been playing in theatres for two weeks now (15 days to be precise since it released on Thursday, Mahashivratri), and in the process has collected 22 crores at the box office. The film collected 32 lakhs more on Thursday and compared to 36 lakhs on Wednesday, this has been a fair hold.

Roohi is now facing competition from Godzilla vs Kong, and then there is also Saina which is carrying good reports and is a multiplex affair. As it is, there is a major challenge in the form of pandemic situation, especially Maharashtra, due to which the circuit is contributing very minimal for all films.

As such, this may have been more or less the final total for the film. However, since Monday is Holi holiday, there would be some benefit that the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi would enjoy on Sunday and then Monday. That would help it go past the 23 crores mark at least and post that it would have to be seen how much trickles in for the Dinesh Vijan production.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

