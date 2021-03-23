TMKOC enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. Not just the show but also the stars of the show including Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, Amit Bhatt’s Bapuji and Shailesh Lodha’s Taarak has gotten massive popularity post their stint in the show. And guess what, the makers are back with a surprise for all their fans and it involves Dayaben!

Advertisement

Sony YAY is a new subchannel of the Sony division that will have animated shows for kids and guess what, TMKOC is also an animated show now.

Advertisement

Sony YAY took to their official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of the animated version of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And while Disha Vakani’s Dayaben hasn’t returned to the original show, she has surely come back with the anime version to entertain her fans to the fullest.

Take a look at the promo here:

It’ll definitely be super fun to watch Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal getting scolded by Amit Bhatt’s Bapuji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s animated take.

A while ago, the channel also shared the first look of Tapu with a caption that read, “We are super excited to present the first look of Tapu in our brand new show, coming soon!”

Isn’t he cute?

A fan wrote under the TMKOC’s animated version’s promo, “What a exciting news!❤️🙌🔥Anxiously waiting ❤️”. Another fan wrote, “An Maja aayega 🔥🔥😂😂😂😂”.

Here are a few fan reactions on the animated version, take a look:

“This is Gonnna Mad 😂😂🙌 Super Excited…”

“Super Duper Excited🔥”

“Nahane jaa nahane jaa 😂😂”

“Soo exited bhai”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully entertaining fans for over 12 years now. The show is the longest-running sitcom in the world with a humongous fan following.

Are y’all excited for Sony YAY to air the first episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s animated version? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: When Pankaj Tripathi Confessed Stealing Manoj Bajpayee’s Slippers From A 5-Star Hotel In Patna

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube