Actor Ajaz Khan, who featured in films such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As per media reports, the actor was taken into custody at the Mumbai airport a while ago.

Ajaz, who was a contestant on the Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, returned to the city after spending a few days in Rajasthan. Read on for more details.

As per multiple media reports, Ajaz Khan was detained after his name came to light post the arrest of drug peddler Shadab Batata. Currently, NCB raids are being conducted at Ajaz’s residences in Andheri and Lokhandwala.

This isn’t the first time Ajaz Khan’s name has been dragged into a drug case. On October 21, 2018, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant was arrested by the Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police for possession of drugs. Back then, the actor was found with 8 ecstasy tablets.

This wasn’t the only time the actor was in police custody. On July 18 2019, Ajaz Khan was arrested for sharing objectionable content, ‘promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, & creating hatred among public at large.’

Since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death last year, many Bollywood celebrities have been quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau for possession and consumption of banned narcotic substances. While stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others were interrogated, actress Rhea Chakraborty was kept on remand for close to a month.

