Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s fallout is still one of the most discussed topics of the television industry. Both the comedians enjoy a huge fan following and worked together in The Kapil Sharma Show when an argument happened between the two and they were never seen back working together. Later after that, the TKSS host sat down with Arbaaz Khan on his show Pinch and spoke about their fight in detail.

There was a lot of brouhaha about what really happened between the two comedians and a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on social media.

Talking to Arbaaz Khan, Kapil Sharma revealed about the various theories of him hitting Sunil Grover were doing the rounds on social media and said, “Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo. (People said I hit him with a shoe, some said I got angry because my team ate before me…do you think I am like that ? All of this was cooked up. Neither Sunil claimed any of this happened, nor have I ever said that I said or did these things. A third person is narrating the incident and a fourth person is writing articles on it. You are writing about me, at least talk to me once).”

When asked about Sunil’s long Twitter post for him asking to take care of his health, the comedian replied, “Maine 6-7 baar jawab diya tha. Unhone bola maine nahi bulaya jabki maine kai baar bulaya tha fir mujhe laga ki ye aadmi ana hi nahi chahta mere saath (I replied 6-7 times, He said I never called him but I did so several times. Later, I felt maybe he doesn’t want to come back).”

Kapil Sharma concluded by saying, “Accha lagta hai mujhe Sunil. Mujhe lagta hai gussa hai to personally karo, phone uthao. Jaruri nahi ki Twitter pe sabke saamne batayein. Aajkal to birthday bhi tweet kar ke wish karna hota hai, (I like Sunil, I think you should approach in person if you are angry, reach out, make a call. There is no point putting it all out on Twitter. But these days even birthdays are to be wished on Twitter).”

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s fallout with Sunil Grover? Don’t we all miss their camaraderie on the television together?

