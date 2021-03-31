Godzilla Vs Kong had a stupendous run at the box office in its first week. Thanks to the heavy contribution from South India, the Hollywood film has performed in a really good way considering the pandemic situation.

After taking an opening of 6.40 crores last Wednesday, the film continued to remain steady throughout the week. It did see a drop on Tuesday i.e. Day 7 but that had to happen considering the consistently increasing COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country.

Godzilla vs Kong collected 2.25 crores approx on Tuesday thus taking the 7 days business to 35.15 crores approx. We had reported to you yesterday that it has registered among the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India by crossing the likes of Skyfall & Ant-Man And The Wasp. Now the film has strengthened its position in the chart.

After its 7 days run, Godzilla vs Kong has crossed The Dark Knight Rises (33 crores) & Justice League (35 crores) as well. This makes it the 34th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India and the next targets of the film will be Black Panther (38 crores), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (40 crores) & Frozen 2 (44 crores).

Earlier talking about the opening Godzilla vs Kong received in India, Denzil Dias, VP and MD, Warner Bros. Pictures, India told IANS, “We are absolutely delighted with the opening numbers and the overwhelming response for the film. This proves that movies like Godzilla vs. Kong are best enjoyed by audiences in the biggest cinema screen possible!”

“The phenomenal response to this film reinforces the belief that there is tremendous affinity for cinema-going, cutting across gender, boundaries and age-groups. We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and are looking forward to a long run for the film at the box office,” said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in the lead roles. In the US, the film will have a hybrid release as it hits the cinemas on March 31 i.e today. Along with its theatrical release, the film will also release on HBO Max.

