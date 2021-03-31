Dwayne Johnson, with each passing day, is making sure that the buzz around Black Ad keeps increasing, and there seems to be no way he is even thinking of compromising on that. While the release date of the film has already hyped up the anticipation and a big mystery is solved. Another massive mystery is the casting coup, referring to the ones that have not joined, and multiple that are speculated. The newest name to pop up is none other than our Blue Boy Scout Henry Cavill.

Yes, you read that just right. There had been a few sparks that Superman might make his way in front of Black Adam, but none strong enough to create big rumours. If the latest is to go, it is the man’s big wish to fight Henry Cavill on screen. Dwayne Johnson has now set his eyes on the Superman star and we know The Rock gets what he wants. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

Both Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill are two stalwarts of the DCEU, and their coming together won’t be less than a massive celebration. If the reports by We Got This Covered is anything to go by, the Black Adam star has taken this very seriously and is pushing hard to get Superman fame on board. The former WWE veteran wants to make the Shazam’s arch enemy’s stand-alone film an affair the world will remember forever.

Meanwhile, one cannot completely even ignore this speculation, since as per Henry Cavill’s contract with the DC bosses still has an appearance as the Blue Boy Scout recurring. In that case, it seems like the easiest decision to make him join forces with Dwayne Johnson and create a massive impact.

All said and done, if this happens, we all are in for one wholesome treat. Black Adam hits the screens across the globe on July 29, 2022.

