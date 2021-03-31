New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears premiered on FX on February 5 and began streaming on Hulu. The documentary that talks about Britney’s life soon made an impact with fans and celebrities all speaking about it and lending the star their supports.

Now, almost two months since its premiere, Spears has taken to social media and spoken about how she reacted to seeing the documentary. While stating that she hasn’t watched the entire thing yet, the singer said that she cried for weeks and was “embarrassed by the light they put me in.” Read all that she shared about it below.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Britney Spears shared a lengthy post watching the New York Times produced documentary, Framing Britney Spears. Sharing the video on her handles, Spears’ post read, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life, to feel wild and human and alive !!!”

Spears Instagram continued reading, “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

Britney Spears continued, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!! “Take a look at her post here:

Reacting to her post, one follower replied, “Love you and these words. Keep doing you. Keep pushing forward,” Another replied to i, writing, “Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your town captions next time? I want to believe you it’s you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical 😩We love you!” A third follower commented on Spears’ post by writing, “I’m very sorry if that’s the case. I don’t think we saw it that way. We saw someone who was obviously exploited by the media. We saw someone suffering in the public eye and we are hurt for you. You have a good heart, and I hope you’re okay.”

Talking about Framing Britney Spears, the New York Times documentary centres on the media’s treatment of Spears. It also covered her battle over her legal conservatorship. In the wake of the documentary, Spears’ ex, Justin Timberlake, issued a public apology for his actions in the early 2000s after the duo split.

