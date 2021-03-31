Here’s some amazing news for the fans of CBS’ Young Sheldon. The prequel to the much-loved sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, has been renewed for three seasons and will remain on the network through the 2023-24 broadcast season. Scroll down for more details.

As per reports, the show created by Chuck Lorre and showrunner Steve Molaro will keep the Iain Armitage starrer comedy on CBS through its seventh season. The show follows Iain’s Sheldon as a 9-year-old and living with his family in East Texas while going to high school.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, while talking about Young Sheldon, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said, “Under Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life.”

Adding further, she said, “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over 2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

The show revolves around the younger version of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon, which’s currently in its fourth season, airs in The Big Bang Theory’s Thursdays 8 p.m. slot. The show continues to be a hit on the CBS network, with an averaging 9.6 million viewers each week.

The cast of Young Sheldon includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts. The show is executively produced by Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

