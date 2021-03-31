Meghan Markle and Prince Harry explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey is still creating waves even a month after it was aired. During the same chat, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child, and now we have some news about it. Interested to know more? Well, scroll down and read the details we got our hands-on.

According to a recent report, Meghan plans to give birth to her baby girl at the couple’s Montecito home in California. While pregnant with her son Archie, the Duchess of Sussex dreamt of having a home birth at their Frogmore Cottage but was hospitalized after passing her due date. Their son. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019, at Portland Hospital, London.

Now, as reported by Page Six, a source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said, “Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans.” The source added, “In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.”

Talking about the couple wanting to welcome their second child, a future princess, the source added, “But she (Markle) has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.” For those who do not know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought the $14.5 million Montecito estate last year after stepping down from their roles as senior royals and moving to California.

In case of an emergency or any complications, the couple is close to Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara, California. This medical facility is voted one of the best hospitals in America.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their pregnancy during their recent explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Markle displayed her bump and said she was due in the summer. During the same interview, Harry stated that their second child’s arrival would make the family complete. He said, “A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

