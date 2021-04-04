If there is one Marvel flick that is struggling to see the light of the day due to numerous reasons, has to be Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. It was a wave of joy when it was announced that the character is getting a standalone spin-off, but the wait for the same has become excruciatingly painful for the fans. The studio has now released a new trailer and the Internet is all over it.

Scarlett’s spin-off Black Widow will have Natasha Romanoff struggling to face her past. She will be dealing with all the unfinished business in the BW style, and we are up for it. The netizens now have flooded the microblogging site with their reactions to the trailer, which has released after a year. Below is everything about the trailer and also what the netizens have to say.

In the trailer, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Reacting to the trailer are fans, who are literally in tears as Black Widow and something about the film has graced our screens after a year’s wait. A user wrote, “Black Widow comes out in both theatres and Disney+ on July 9. I should be pissed off that I have to wait until Summer to see it, but at least there’s no more hiatus. Plus I got to watch the latest trailer.”

Another wrote, “The new Black Widow trailer reignited my excitement for the upcoming movie. We’re definitely seeing this in the theatre. I can’t wait for July to finally see a big MCU movie. Enter Taskmaster. #BlackWidow #Avengers #Marvel #MCU #Taskmaster.”

THE NEW FUCKING TRAILER OF BLACK WIDOW HELPP I CAN’T BREATHE AHHHHHH — finding more marvel and skz moots (@seeuin4min) April 4, 2021

I’m in love with how they incorporated black widow’s death in her new movie trailer. — tiffany (@widowszayn) April 4, 2021

Black Widow comes out in both theaters and Disney+ on July 9. I should be pissed off that I have to wait until Summer to see it, but at least there's no more hiatus. Plus I got to watch the latest trailer. — Natalie Alicia Norment (@BlerdBeyond) April 4, 2021

The new Black Widow trailer reignited my excitement for the upcoming movie. We're definitely seeing this in the theatre. I can't wait for July to finally see a big MCU movie. Enter Taskmaster. #BlackWidow #Avengers #Marvel #MCU #Taskmaster — Shawn Smith (@shawnsjournie) April 4, 2021

WE FINALLY HAVE A DATE! JULY IT IS! 😭😭😭😭 Marvel Studios’ Black Widow | New Trailer https://t.co/yJCuoLS6s1 via @YouTube — ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱❤️ 🌙 (@_underaspell_) April 4, 2021

Maybe it’s just the fact that we’re finally going to be able to see this movie come July, but that was the most exciting trailer by far! #BlackWidow #Marvel Also, holy shit was that choir version of the Avengers theme awesome! 😃 https://t.co/gNe6vE3kFW — Donovan McComish (@DonovanMeade) April 4, 2021

Seeing Florence Pugh getting all excited for the #BlackWidow trailer brings me so much comfort. I just know she's gonna eat the role of Yelena Belova up! This movie & her role in the MCU is gonna shoot her to Stardom. pic.twitter.com/PmzzwN9cwF — ᱬSuper 🕸 Bishop🏹 (@SuperSpider2001) April 4, 2021

Tell us your review of the Black Widow trailer in the comments section below. The film hits Indian shores on July 9, 2021.

