Black Widow Trailer Out Now! Scarlett Johansson Fans Flood Twitter
Black Widow Fans Are Over The Moon As New Trailer Hits Shores ( Photo Credit – Still )

If there is one Marvel flick that is struggling to see the light of the day due to numerous reasons, has to be Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. It was a wave of joy when it was announced that the character is getting a standalone spin-off, but the wait for the same has become excruciatingly painful for the fans. The studio has now released a new trailer and the Internet is all over it.

Scarlett’s spin-off Black Widow will have Natasha Romanoff struggling to face her past. She will be dealing with all the unfinished business in the BW style, and we are up for it. The netizens now have flooded the microblogging site with their reactions to the trailer, which has released after a year. Below is everything about the trailer and also what the netizens have to say.

In the trailer, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Reacting to the trailer are fans, who are literally in tears as Black Widow and something about the film has graced our screens after a year’s wait. A user wrote, “Black Widow comes out in both theatres and Disney+ on July 9. I should be pissed off that I have to wait until Summer to see it, but at least there’s no more hiatus. Plus I got to watch the latest trailer.”

Another wrote, “The new Black Widow trailer reignited my excitement for the upcoming movie. We’re definitely seeing this in the theatre. I can’t wait for July to finally see a big MCU movie. Enter Taskmaster. #BlackWidow #Avengers #Marvel #MCU #Taskmaster.”

Catch some reactions here:

Tell us your review of the Black Widow trailer in the comments section below. The film hits Indian shores on July 9, 2021.

