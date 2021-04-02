Kangana Ranaut is the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood. She is a lone wolf and needs no backing. Her take on Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and ‘Bullywood’ is quite known to one and all. But there was a time when the beauty was all praises for her contemporaries. Well, today she’s revealing why she stopped it all. Read on for all the details!

It all happened as a fan shared a video of Kangana from her interviews. The Manikarnika actress could be seen praising co-actors including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Ranaut even mentioned that she has ‘mutual respect’ for DP and we all know where their relationship stands today.

Kangana Ranaut shared the fan video and slammed all her contemporaries. She wrote, “There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but none of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard”

Just not that, Kangana Ranaut even expressed her disappointment over Deepika Padukone and others not marking their presence for her movie previews. She continued, “As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve.”

A fan later even consoled Kangana saying she has a big heart. To which, the actress accused her co-stars of spreading negativity around her via her PRs.

“Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास,” wrote Kangana Ranaut.

