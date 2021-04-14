Comedian Sunil Grover is well known for his portrayal as Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil. He rose to popularity for his role as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has entertained many with his quirky sense of humour on shows. But did you know he once joked about Sonu Nigam’s Azaan controversy? Read on.

Advertisement

The actor-comedian has been in the industry for more than a decade and has played several roles in films as well. He is also known for his mimics of several Bollywood celebrities. The 44-year-old actor once mimicked playback singer Udit Narayan at an award show.

Advertisement

Karan Johar, who hosted the Zee Entertainment Awards, announced that singer Udit Narayan will grace the stage to entertain the audience. At first, the Padmabhushan-awarded singer was surprised to hear his name being called out on stage but only later he realised it was a joke when Sunil Grover appeared on stage dressed as the singer.

After seeing the comedian on stage, the singer immediately burst into laughter. His wife Deepa Narayan Jha also couldn’t control her laughter upon seeing Sunil on the stage. What then followed was a laughter riot as he began to entertain the audience. During which he said, “speaker ho ya laudspeaker soch samajkar diya chahiye nhi toh sar mundana padd sakta hai. Humare toh Sonuji nhi aye aaj yahanpe. Khair jaldi so jaate hai subhe jaldi uthna hai unko.”

Watch the video clip below:

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover was recently seen on Amazon Prime Video’s web series Tandav. The actor’s performance was highly appreciated by critics and audience alike. Talking about the love he received from fans, he said to Hindustan Times, “It felt really good it has come after a while. It was a big deal that people acknowledged my efforts in another kind of setup. Due to my comic background, to be seen and accepted in a different role was a chance for me and thankfully, it paid off.”

When he was asked whether his role in Tandav was a gamechanger, he replied, “Time will tell if people think of me differently or if this turns out to be a gamechanger. But the acceptance gives me an immense amount of confidence. I was confident of the role and the show but acting is such an art form that till you don’t get acceptance from the audiences, it isn’t celebrated.”

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra Once Felt Kissing Alia Bhatt Was Boring & Instead Wanted To Kiss Deepika Padukone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube