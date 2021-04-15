Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene ups her style quotient in a pretty pink lehenga, in her new Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the Instagram photo-op, Madhuri is seen posing in a light and dark pink zari lehenga. She completed her look with dark pink lips, drop diamond earrings and a neckpiece. She tied her hair into an untidy bun.

“Pretty in pink,” Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote as the caption.

Madhuri Dixit Nene is set to make her digital debut in the series “Finding Anamika”. In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing.

The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday celebrated two years of the release of her production venture, the Marathi digital film “15 August”. The actress said turning producer has been an incredible experience.

“Marking #2YearsOf15August today. Incredible experience stepping into the shoes of a producer with this wonderful team. In case you haven’t watched it yet, check it out on @NetflixIndia @adinathkothare @Mrunmayeeee #RahulPethe,” Madhuri tweeted on Monday.

