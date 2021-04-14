Mumbai Indians on Tuesday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs thus registering their first win of the tournament. KKR’s defeat left Shah Rukh Khan disappointed as the Bollywood actor took to Twitter to apologise to the fans. And Andre Russell reacted to it.

Russell was supposed to take KKR over the line along with former captain Dinesh Karthik. But much to everyone’s disappointment the skipper’s failed to hit the boundaries in the last 5 overs despite being dropped twice. SRK took to Twitter and tweeted, “Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!” Take a look at the tweet.

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

During the post-match virtual press conference, Andre Russell said that he supports that reaction from Shah Rukh when he was asked about the co-owners tweet. He said, “Yeah, I support that (Shah Rukh Khan) tweet but at the end of the day the game of cricket… you are not sure until it’s over.”

The West Indies cricketer picked up 5 wickets in just 2 overs earlier in the day but failed to hit the boundaries in the last 5 overs despite being dropped twice. He was later dismissed in the final over by Trent Boult for an agonising 9 runs off 15 balls.

Andre Russell also said, “I think we are still confident, we still played some good cricket and I am proud of the boys. You know, we are definitely disappointed but it’s not the end of the road, it’s only the second game and we are going to learn from it.”

He also spoke about the collapse towards the end. He said, “I just think it’s a game of cricket. I have played hundreds of T20 games and I have seen games where teams cruise in on the driver’s seat and then suddenly lose a few wickets, new batters come in and struggle to get away and that’s what happened tonight.”

Andre Rusell went on to say, “So, we definitely have to learn from this as I have said before. We will look to make sure that who’s in, stays in and once we learn from all these mistakes that happened tonight we will definitely do better because we have a good team. I have trust and confidence in the boys.”

