Remember when Salman Khan launched Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike Sneha Ullal back in 2005 with Lucky: No Time For Love? Well, the film didn’t perform well at the box office but did grab headlines for Sneha and Salman’s performance in the film. The director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s is finally spilling the beans on their debut film and revealed how Salman signed the film without even reading the script.

Salman is known for his kind and giving nature in the industry and helped a lot of new directors and actors in the Bollywood industry.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, the director of Lucky: No Time For Love opened up and revealed how the script was initially offered to Sohail Khan but Salman Khan ended up doing it. Vinay Sapru met Salman at the Galaxy apartments, that where the superstar stays with his family and on their first meeting, he agreed to do the film without even hearing the script.

Sapru said, “We had written a script and went to narrate the story to Sohail at their home in Galaxy Apartments. He lived on the first floor while Salman ran into us on the ground floor and asked us why we were there. We told him the purpose and he invited us inside and then congratulated us saying he was doing our film. He didn’t even hear the story and just said that he had followed our work, watched our music videos and loved them. And that’s how we got our hero for Lucky.”

Vinay Sapru continued and said, “Salman is like our mentor. Usually, mine and Radhika’s stories are a world of fairy tales. Be it any of our movies or music videos, there is always a fairy tale element, a prince charming, who is always there, and who better can we ask than Salman as our prince charming. He has the perfect face; the perfect smile and he is just overall perfect. He spoils you for choices as whatever he does becomes iconic and I feel even Salman is also destined to be a part of our projects.”

