Salman Khan's House Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Arrests A 25-Year-Old For Making Threatening Videos

It looks like there is still trouble ahead for Salman Khan and his safety. After the shocking incident of gunshot firing at his Bandra home, concerns for the actor’s safety have become paramount. Everyone from family to friends and fans wishes Salman Khan’s safety and well-being. A new development has been made after the Mumbai police arrested a 25 Year Old Man who sent threatening videos to Salman Khan.

The Mumbai Cyber Police have charged Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan, for making threatening videos against Bollywood star Salman Khan. Gujar, from a village in Bundi district, allegedly discussed the Bishnoi Gang in a YouTube video and hinted at plans to harm Salman. He was apprehended in Boarda village after a team was dispatched to investigate the seriousness of the threat. A case was registered at the South Cyber Police Station under sections 506(2), 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). And section 66(d) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police recorded statements from Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan regarding a shooting incident outside their residence in April. On June 4, a four-member crime branch team visited his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Salman’s statement took nearly four hours, while Arbaaz’s took over two hours. Two motorbike riders had fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan’s residence in the early hours of April 14. The crime branch officials asked Salman and Arbaaz around 150 questions during their statements.

Taking the threat seriously, Salman Khan appreciated the Mumbai police’s efforts to catch the culprits. He stated that he was home the night of the incident, awakened by the sound of a bullet hitting his flat’s balcony. Arbaaz Khan, although at his Juhu residence at the time, provided his statement due to his awareness of previous threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police believe the Bishnoi gang was behind the incident. Despite previous threats, the gang has not attempted to extort money from Salman Khan. Alleged shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Gujarat, along with four others involved in the April 14 incident. One suspect, Anuj Thapan, allegedly committed suicide in police custody on May 1.

In a separate case, Navi Mumbai Police arrested five individuals earlier this month, including an alleged member of the Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs from Haryana, for plotting to attack Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has withdrawn from hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. He will next appear in AR Murgadoss’s Sikander.

