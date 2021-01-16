Actress Swara Bhasker is all set to feature in an upcoming horror-comedy titled ‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai’. The actress, while talking about the series, also revealed the reason behind played different roles on screen.

She said picking roles that span across genres has always been important to her. Read on to know more.

Swara Bhasker said, “Picking roles that span across genres and varied character graphs has always been important to me. Whether it was as the sultry Shanoo (‘Rasbhari’), the amiable Beanie (‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’) or now the freespirited Mausam in ‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai’, I’ve enjoyed portraying all.”

Talking about the upcoming project, Swara Bhasker said, “I think this horror-comedy will hit the right notes of laughter and unexpected drama.”

‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai’ also stars Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar and Ashish Verma. The series shows the journey of four friends in their newly-rented apartment that is haunted. The show, directed by Gaurav Sinha, will release on MX Player on January 22. The trailer of the film released on Friday.

Swara Bhasker‘s co-star Sumeet spoke about the show saying, “Horror-comedy is a genre that I’ve really come to enjoy — be it as an actor who is playing a role in the narrative or for that matter – even watching such stories. It was fun to work with such great artists for this project and I believe that the comedy of errors for these 4 friends and their newly acquired, unexpected roommate who is a ghost will make for a fun watch.”

Naveen Kasturia feels the “bite-sized series is a melange of fun, comedy, horror, and entertainment. In the midst of content that is heavy on crime and drama, this will leave you with goosebumps and a healthy dose of laughter”.

