Kangana Ranaut has always very boldly taken a stand against nepotism in the Bollywood industry. The Manikarnika actress has time and again slammed Karan Johar for the same. And now favouring her is chef Vikas Khanna.

Advertisement

Yes, in a recent tweet, Vikas favoured Kangana and spoke about nepotism in the industry.

Advertisement

Vikas Khanna took to his Twitter and wrote, “When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart. But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you”.

When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart.

But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft.

It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you” — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

Film director Vivek Agnihotri came in support of the chef and commented, “More power to you.”

More power to you. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 16, 2021

While Vivek came in support of Vikas Khanna, actor Salil Acharya slammed him on the micro-blogging website. Reacting to his tweet, Acharya wrote, “Who r these ridiculous and irrelevant critics @TheVikasKhanna … im familiar with almost … and none of any “repute” do this .. the rest are irrelevant trust me .. uve done what very few can so just savour it”

Who r these ridiculous and irrelevant critics @TheVikasKhanna … im familiar with almost … and none of any “repute” do this .. the rest are irrelevant trust me .. uve done what very few can so just savour it — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) January 16, 2021

A user then asked the chef why doesn’t he reveal their identity and wrote, “…Pls expose, it won’t end until these people are named and shamed ..if these ppl can attempt to pull down a popular, successful and talented person like you, can’t even image what new comers in many such situations must be facing!! Shocked !!!”

Replying to this Khanna wrote, “Manish ji. This is what breaks my heart. I can endure a lot because I have your support. But for new comers it is very very tough due to these minions.”

Manish ji.

This is what breaks my heart.

I can endure a lot because I have your support. But for new comers it is very very tough due to these minions. ❤️ https://t.co/Ttoly0FOGg — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

What are your thoughts on Vikas Khanna supporting Kangana Ranaut on this nepotism debate? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Mumbai Saga: John Abraham – Emraan Hashmi Starrer Sold To Amazon Prime Video For A Whopping Amount?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube