Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwa is one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television. Now the show is returning with Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the lead.

The two stars have been grabbing the headlines for the past few days after a BTS picture from the set went viral on social media. The picture created quite a stir on the internet as fans have been excited to see them together on screen once again. Now amidst the buzz, Nakuul has shared a series of pictures of him reading a script.

In the pictures, Nakuul Mehta can be seen reading through a piece of paper in various phases. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Smell of a brand new screenplay.. What am I prepping for? Wrong answers only!!” Take a look at the pictures below:

After he shared the pictures on Instagram, fans dropped their guesses in the comments. Some were excited while others guessed that it was for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Few others even mentioned Disha‘s name too, mentioning ‘Romantic scenes with disha’. Many complimented his good looks as well.

Previously, Ekta Kapoor conducted a live session on Instagram with the lead actors Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. She also shared the idea of season 2 with them, why she is making it and more. During the conversation, she said, “Though BALH will stay Sakshi and Ram for me, moving ahead 10 years, there’s a whole generation, who are not aware of urban loneliness in the 30s is a thing. This is an attempt to make a soft, urban story.”

Ekta even spoke about the lead actors of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. She said, “The girl looks as pretty as you Sakshi but the boy looks nothing like you Ram.”

