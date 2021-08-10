Dilip Joshi had always been an amazing actor. He played many important characters in Gujarati theatre, films and even Bollywood. Not to forget his hit shows like Kya Baat Hai and Hum Sab Ek Hain. However, everyone would agree to the fact that it is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that changed Dilip‘s life forever.

For those who don’t know, Dilip was interested in acting right from his school days. He didn’t have any confusion about what to do in his life. To fulfill his dream, he started acting from a very early age. But do you exactly know, when did he keep his first step on the stage? Below is all you need to know.

It is learned that Dilip Joshi started doing child plays at the age of 12. Yes, you read that right! But what is more interesting is that he played a character statue in the entire play. He had a role of 7-8 minutes in that play. The name of Dilip’s first play was ‘Aie Ranchhod Rangila’.

Hope you liked this interesting fact about Dilip Joshi. Stay tuned for more such stories!

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, we revealed to you that Dilip played an important part in Bollywood film after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happened. The film was released in 2009 and was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

It was What’s Your Raashee? The film had Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. It even featured Dilip in the important role of Jeetu Bhai. Even though the film tanked at the box office, Dilip was praised for his funny performance.

