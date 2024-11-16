You read that right—Daniel Craig, now a household name as James Bond, once auditioned for a role in Rang De Basanti that you wouldn’t expect him to touch. In a twist that even the most hardcore Bond fans might not know, Craig tried out for the part of James McKinley, the British jailor who walks the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev to their execution in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s iconic film.

But things didn’t pan out—because he was also being considered to take on the role of the next 007 at the time. In his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, Mehra recounts how he wanted to create a piece of world cinema, aiming for perfection behind the scenes with a team that included David Reid and Adam Bowling. These two had worked on classics like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch, and they were just the right fit to help bring Rang De Basanti to life.

The duo introduced Daniel Craig to Mehra, and the director remembers him as his “first choice” for the role. But Craig had a little scheduling dilemma on his hands. He was busy prepping for his potential career-changing gig as James Bond, and he politely asked for more time to consider the Rang De Basanti role. The rest, as they say, is history.

Daniel Craig eventually became Bond, and the role of James McKinley went to another actor.

As Mehra reflects on the film’s production, he shares how Rang De Basanti almost had a different sound. At one point, he was in talks with Peter Gabriel of Genesis fame to compose the music, but something in him just knew AR Rahman was the right choice. Rahman’s soulful tracks, including the unforgettable Roobaroo and Luka Chuppi, became anthems that resonated deeply with audiences, making the soundtrack as iconic as the film itself.

The director reveals that he had almost finalized the deal with Gabriel, but Rahman’s vision for the film was undeniable. And, as Mehra notes, the music wasn’t just a backdrop; it was the very “soul” of the movie.

More About Rang De Basanti Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

In his autobiography, Mehra opens up about his journey, offering a peek into his creative process. One such insight is his fascination with mirrors, which he used as a tool to express his anger and frustration with society in Delhi-6. For Mehra, filmmaking is an evolving art where the end product remains a mystery until it fully materializes.

Mehra also dives into his early career plans, notably how he nearly launched Abhishek Bachchan in a film called Samjhauta Express. But just before filming began, Jaya Bachchan called to inform Mehra that Abhishek’s first film would be Refugee instead. Mehra, deeply disappointed, burned the Samjhauta Express script, along with all the research and planning, in a symbolic bonfire on his terrace.

He later understood why Abhishek had chosen Refugee—the film required him to play a controversial role that wouldn’t have suited his public image as a hero. Ultimately, Mehra and Bachchan worked together years later in Delhi-6, which was a defining collaboration.

Rang De Basanti became a landmark in Indian cinema, inspiring generations and bringing global attention to Indian filmmakers and artists. Mehra’s journey, full of near-misses and bold decisions, proves that the magic of cinema often lies in what could’ve been.

