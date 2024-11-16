So, Margot Robbie might look like she’s got it all together, but even she has those not-so-glamorous moments. Case in point: she and her husband, Tom Ackerley, had a massive wardrobe malfunction while on their delayed honeymoon. It’s hard to picture Margot not looking perfect, but this story? It’s a total cringe-fest.

They’re staying at this super fancy hotel, enjoying the honeymoon vibes when the weather takes a turn. Rain’s coming down, and instead of going outside, they hit the gym. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, Tom decided to rock the tiniest pair of gym shorts he could find—no joke, they were short. And, uh, there was nothing underneath. Yeah, you heard that right. Robbie was like, “WOAH,” when he hopped on a bike. Classic.

But wait—this is where things get next-level awkward. They walk into the gym, and guess who’s on the treadmill? Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi. Like, of course! Ellen introduces them to the person working out next to her… “Have you met Obama?” You read that right: Barack Obama was casually on the treadmill in a tiny gym. It’s no big deal; it’s just a regular day for the former President.

The universe was clearly in the mood for small-world moments. As Robbie recalls, Ellen turned to introduce her to the person next to her on the treadmill. “Have you met Obama?” she asked casually. The former President, Barack Obama, is just hanging out on a treadmill in a tiny gym next to Ellen and Portia. Talk about your dream gym session. “I’m not kidding,” Robbie laughed. “In a gym that was tiny.”

Imagine the sheer embarrassment of having to do an entire stretching class while trying to avoid the attention of the former President of the United States and Ellen Degeneres—especially when your husband’s shorts are… well, let’s say, dangerously short. Robbie continued the story, saying that Tom did his best to keep his composure, but the shorts were the wrong choice for the occasion. And let’s be honest, Ellen didn’t help. She quipped, “Boy, those were the wrong shorts to wear today!” as she relived the moment on stage.

It didn’t stop there. By the end of the class, Tom’s face was horrified—like a mix of “Why did I wear these shorts?” and “I might die from embarrassment.” He straight-up said, “I’m going to kill myself; this is the worst day of my life,” fully realizing that those tiny shorts were the least of his worries now. But the kicker? A few days later, Ellen dropped the bomb—she had ended up with the cursed shorts thanks to a laundry mix-up. She holds them up and says, “I know whose these are!” Yeah, it’s official; those shorts have a legacy now.

And because Ellen’s Ellen, she handed Margot a fresh pair of her own branded shorts—thankfully, these were way more modest. There is no tiny shorts drama here.

It was the perfect ending to a hilarious, awkward gym story. Proof that even A-list celebs aren’t immune to those cringe-worthy moments, especially when gym fashion is involved.

Robbie’s epic recount of that gym fiasco shows that Hollywood glamour can’t protect you from those moments. Whether you’re a badass Harley Quinn or a regular gym-goer, we’ve all been there.

The only difference is that the gym was a total of celebs, in this case, making it the ultimate cringe-fest.

