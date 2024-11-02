Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was as intense as the man behind the bomb. From the get-go, Nolan pulled audiences into the genius and turmoil of J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed with haunting luminosity by Cillian Murphy. And true to Nolan’s style, Oppenheimer didn’t just show history—it tangled, teased, and exploded it on screen. This wasn’t just another biopic; it was a staggering plunge into a mind grappling with the ethics of atomic power, with Nolan playing maestro to every jittery, overwhelming moment.

In a way only Nolan can, the film dances the fine line between elegance and grandiosity, blending grandeur with the daunting realities Oppenheimer faced. Sure, some scenes—like the cosmic visuals of whirling stars and molten lava—felt almost too exquisite, yet they conveyed the awe and terror of unlocking the universe’s darkest secrets. After all, it was a Nolan film: masterful camera angles, meticulous blocking, and a sense that every frame was crafted down to the molecule. Even if you sometimes thought, Oh, brother, it worked.

Drawing on American Prometheus, a detailed biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Nolan structured the movie around three pivotal moments in Oppenheimer’s life. He explored Oppenheimer’s atomic work, the brutal 1954 security hearing, and the Senate hearings that saw Lewis Strauss (a snake-charming Robert Downey Jr.) wrestling for power. It was a dance between black-and-white and muted color as Nolan moved from past to not-so-distant past, using visual shifts to orient us in Oppenheimer’s turbulent journey. Jason Clarke as Roger Robb, with a stone-cold “guilty” look, presided over the scenes that effectively ended Oppenheimer’s government career. Downey’s shifty Strauss clarified that loyalty could be as deadly as plutonium.

Then came Los Alamos, where Oppenheimer spearheaded the top-secret Manhattan Project. Nolan used Oppenheimer’s relationship with scientists (played by Benny Safdie, David Krumholtz, and others) to flesh out the community that helped birth the bomb. The bomb test in the New Mexico desert was a terrifying moment as the scientists watched with comically inadequate goggles. It was comic relief, yes, but also eerily accurate.

At its heart, though, Oppenheimer was all about the man himself. At times, Murphy, looking almost translucent, brought a fragility that laid bare Oppenheimer’s haunted genius. The story wasn’t afraid to probe Oppenheimer’s political entanglements, such as his Communist connections and heartbreaking affair with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), all underscoring how conflicted Oppenheimer was. This wasn’t just a war movie but an exploration of moral quandaries in uncharted territories.

And what was it like to be married to a mind like that? Emily Blunt gave us a nuanced look at Kitty Oppenheimer, a woman who wasn’t always happy but was fiercely loyal. Their bond only emerged toward the end when we saw the scars of years of upheaval. Oppenheimer wasn’t some detached genius; he lived in constant existential push and pull.

For Nolan, Oppenheimer wasn’t about making history sparkle. It was about digging into the ethical fractures and showing Oppenheimer’s human side. He didn’t shy away from showing the scientist’s guilt or the impossible burden of his achievement. This wasn’t a simple story—and that’s precisely how Nolan told it, with precision and an epic sweep, reminding us what he is capable of.

