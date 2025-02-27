Academy Award winner Gene Hackman passed away suddenly at the age of 95 with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, at their home. Hackman had a prolific career spanning over four decades, earning two Academy Awards and leaving an indelible mark on cinema. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For people who do not know, Hackman is a retired American actor and novelist best known for his powerful performances in films from the 1960s to the early 2000s. He also appeared as Lex Luthor in Superman [1978] and its sequel Superman II [1980]. Some of his best-known works include Unforgiven, The French Connection, and Bonnie and Clyde. Meanwhile, his wife Betsy was a classical pianist.

According to media reports, Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead at his Santa Fe, New Mexico home on February 26. Their dog was found dead as well. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office told Sky News [via Hindustan Times] that they do not suspect any foul play in their deaths. The report stated, “We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths; however, the exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

It also noted that no cause of death has been revealed by the authorities yet. According to Reuters, the local police were unavailable for an immediate comment. The police investigation is ongoing.

Gene Hackman had a prolific career spanning over four decades, earning two Academy Awards and leaving an indelible mark on cinema. He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and other pursuits. His passing marks the end of an era for Hollywood and his fans worldwide. Gene and Betsy Arakawa tied the knot in 1991 and were together until their death. His last film was 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport.

He won the Best Actor Oscar for his work in 1971’s The French Connection and another Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for Unforgiven.

