Timothee Chalamet has been on a roll at the 2025 Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs, SAG Awards and the most coveted the Oscars. The Dune star has been attending some of the ceremonies with Kylie Jenner and their romance has been a talking point, especially people swooning over their two year long relationship.

He won the Best Actor Award at the SAG Awards, but she couldn’t be there as she was grieving the death of her hairstylist. The 2025 Oscars are next and it’s unclear if she will be attending, but a new report has claimed that the reality star usually feels a wave of inferiority at these Hollywood events.

Does Kylie Jenner Feel Inferior At Hollywood Events With Timothee Chalamet?

According to The US Sun, Kylie wants to be there to support Timothee as she has been by attending all his important events, but there is no surety about whether she will attend the Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. A source claimed that the Khy founder has a lot of anxiety about such events.

“Kylie always has stage fright at the big Hollywood events. She gets really anxious about having to hold conversations about things she doesn’t know about, like the film industry and acting,” the insider alleged. They added, “It just makes her uncomfortable,” referring to how she feels in such settings.

The report claimed that Kylie is always battling the inferiority complex that makes her think the Hollywood elites “think I’m just trash TV.” The source continued, “There’s still a huge part of her that lives in fear of having that rug pulled out from under her,” or just the fear that people would say that she doesn’t deserve to be somewhere as prestigious as the Oscar Awards.

At all the events, Kylie has accompanied Timothee, she has not posed at the red carpet and let him have his moment. “There is part of her that is worried that by appearing on the red carpet, she triggers some sort of hate reaction from people who think she’s not entitled to be on the red carpet or with him,” the source further alleged about the situation Kylie is under.

She was spotted at the 2024 Golden Globes with Timothee, which was their first awards show appearance together. This year, fans were delighted to see them active in the public eye despite most of their romance being very private. Kylie attended the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs with him.

She was also seen mingling with people close to him and being the perfect plus one at his premieres, afterparties, and film festival appearances. It was the SAG Awards that she didn’t attend since her hairstylist died. Timothee was accompanied by his mother at the ceremony. He has been nominated for his portrayal of American icon Bob Dylan in The Complete Unknown.

At the Golden Globe Awards, Kylie did not know many people personally and felt extremely out of place and left out, even though she did have a brilliant bonding time at the table with Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

