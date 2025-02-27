Anthony Mackie has now become a major player in the MCU after taking on the mantle of Captain America following Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Having first appeared as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Mackie quickly became a fan favorite. Over the years, his character evolved from a loyal ally of Steve Rogers to a full-fledged superhero in his own right.

With Captain America: Brave New World released in 2025, Mackie is now the face of the Captain America franchise. The highly anticipated film explored Sam Wilson’s journey as he slowly steps into the leadership role of the Avengers and the global superhero community. Despite his serious responsibilities in the MCU, Mackie is known for his playful personality off-screen, often engaging in hilarious banter with his fellow co-stars. Recently, in an interview, he jokingly revealed which two Avengers actors he would remove from their group chat, both of which are his longtime friends.

Anthony Mackie Would Kick These Actors Out Of An Avengers Group Chat

During an episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Mackie was asked by his Brave New World co-star Danny Ramirez which Avengers actors he would kick out of their group chat. Without hesitation, he named Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and War Machine actor Don Cheadle, offering a hilarious explanation for his choice.

“Paul Rudd. He’s condescending in a smart way, so there’s no way to get back at him. So he’ll tell you something and you don’t realize it is an insult until you’re off the chat. And then there’s no way to come back to it. He just has dismantled you. Him and Don Cheadle. Actually, he and Don Cheadle I would kick out of the chat,” Anthony Mackie shared. Rudd is known for his quick humor and personality. Therefore, he is not a very surprising choice for the matter. On the other hand, Cheadle and Mackie are longtime friends, and their banter is always a must-watch.

Mackie also quickly acknowledged Cheadle’s support, saying: “The best thing about the Marvel world, the Marvel universe, it’s like siblings… like going to camp. So everybody chimes in and makes sure that you’re supported. It meant a lot to me, Don Cheadle came to the [Captain America: Brave New World] premiere to tell me congratulations.” While Anthony Mackie’s choice of kicking out Rudd and Cheadle is justified, it is still a surprise that he did not pick Tom Holland after all!

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman Fame Gene Hackman & Wife Betsy Arakawa Die Under Mysterious Circumstances

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News