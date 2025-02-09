Anthony Mackie has come a long way since his MCU debut as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). Initially introduced as Falcon, Mackie’s character quickly became a fan favorite, joining the Avengers and fighting alongside Steve Rogers in key battles. Following Rogers’ retirement in Endgame, he passed down the mantle of Captain America to Wilson, which he fully embraced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).

Now, he prepares to headline Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released on February 14, 2025. Mackie’s Captain America will likely play a significant role in upcoming Avengers films such as Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Given the MCU’s evolving landscape, many fans have wondered how long Mackie intends to portray Captain America. Recently, the actor addressed his future in the role, clarifying the timeline for his tenure as the iconic superhero.

Anthony Mackie Says His Run As Captain America Begins On February 14 With Brave New World

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Anthony Mackie talked about his future as Captain America in the MCU. Previously, Anthony had commented that he wanted to play the role for 10 years, to which the interviewer asked for a confirmation on whether these 10 years had begun in 2021 when he first yielded the shield of Captain. To this, Anthony replied, “No, no, no. The 10 years start on the 14th. That’s it. After the 14th, I got a 10-year run.”

Anthony Mackie is currently 46 years old and has confirmed that he wants to play the role until he is 56. However, he was also clear about setting a personal limit, joking that he has no interest in portraying a 60-year-old Captain America, saying, “That’ll hurt.” Brave New World director Julius Onah acknowledged Mackie’s commitment to the role, expressing his enthusiasm for continuing the Captain America storyline beyond the upcoming film.

While Onah refrained from confirming sequels, he hinted that Sam Wilson’s global impact as a hero opens up countless storytelling opportunities. Looking ahead, Marvel Studios has yet to announce plans for a Captain America 5 or beyond, but given Mackie’s willingness and Captain America’s importance, one can never say never.

