Chris Evans is putting the brakes on rumors that he’ll reprise his iconic role as Captain America in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor, who last donned the shield in Avengers: Endgame back in 2019, firmly shot down the speculations in a recent Esquire profile on Anthony Mackie before the release of Captain America: Brave New World.

Chris Evans Shuts Down Captain American Return Rumors

The 43-year-old actor quickly clarified that the rumors are baseless, explaining that similar reports have been circulating for years. “I’ve just stopped responding to it,” he joked, adding, “Yeah, no — happily retired!”

As Mackie, 46, steps into the Captain America mantle in Brave New World, he has heard the chatter, although he isn’t buying into the idea of Evans returning. Laughing, Mackie revealed that he “talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then.”

“At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him,” he continued. “I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for [Doomsday]. Are you coming back?’ ” “He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired,’ ” Mackie added.

Chris Evans’ Surprising Cameo

While Evans did make a surprise return as Johnny Storm in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine cameo, his time as Captain America is truly behind him. In a November 2023 appearance on The View, he expressed frustration at the recurring rumors, saying, “Every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Robert [Downey Jr.] and [Chris] Hemsworth and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back.” He added, “No one’s spoken to me about it.”

Meanwhile, the MCU did confirm that Robert Downey Jr., despite Tony Stark’s death, will be returning as a villain in the next two Avengers films, but not as Iron Man, instead taking on the role of Doctor Doom. Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters on February 14.

