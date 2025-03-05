Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram post has reignited speculation about his habits, with fans getting divided over what they saw.

The ‘Baby’ singer shared a series of photos where he casually exhaled smoke from a glass bong while lounging on a blue e-bike. While dressed in his signature relaxed style, sporting a plush burgundy-and-blue jacket, black jeans, and sturdy brown boots, Bieber let the images speak for themselves, skipping a caption altogether.

Check Post Here

Criticism and Concerns Flood the Comments

Unsurprisingly, the comment section quickly turned into a battleground of opinions. Some fans expressed concern, questioning why Bieber was indulging in something he had seemingly left behind.

“Jesus freed you from that, bro, why are you going back to that?” asked one user. “I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it,” added another fan, referring to Jack Blues, whom he and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed in August 2024.

Of course, not everyone saw an issue. Many jumped to his defense, brushing off the backlash with humor, as one wrote, “Y’all are F–KING trippin. It’s weed not crack cocaine 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Why is everyone on him for smoking? When I smoke weed it calms down my anxiety and my depression,” added another.

Justin Bieber’s Denials and Damage Control

This latest social media stir comes hot on the heels of recent rumors about Bieber’s health and well-being. Just over a week ago, his representative shut down speculation, calling the ongoing chatter both “harmful” and “exhausting.”

The publicist insisted that Bieber was in a good place, particularly with Hailey, and that the singer had simply been going through a season of change such as cutting ties with certain friendships and business ventures that no longer aligned with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Still, fans have been keeping a watchful eye. His recent public appearances like swaying with a dazed smile at Hailey’s Rhode skincare event or frequenting wellness spas have fueled ongoing concern.

Even sources close to the couple suggest that Hailey, despite her efforts, is struggling to support her husband through what appears to be a difficult period.

“Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the insider added.

Whether Bieber’s latest post was just a laid-back moment or a sign of something deeper, one thing is certain: where there’s smoke, there’s always a firestorm of opinions.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From Adrien Brody’s Tiresome Speech to Emilia Pérez’s Record 11 Losses, 10 All-Time Records Set at 97th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News