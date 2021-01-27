Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey starred opposite each other in Adam Shankman directorial ‘The Wedding Planner,’ which was released in 2001. The two stars recently reunited for the film’s 20-year anniversary. Read on to know more details.

Lopez and McConaughey reunited on Monday through Instagram live for the film’s 20-year anniversary and revealed some behind the scenes for the fans. During the session, the two starts even talked about the kiss scene in particular with fond memories.

Reminiscing about the film, Jennifer Lopez said, “We’ve both done a lot since [the Wedding Planner]… but it still feels a little bit like it was yesterday we were in the middle of that field with the movie theatre.” She then moved on to drop the bombshell question for Matthew McConaughey.

She said, “Do you remember that scene where you were about to kiss me? I remember you said to me, I don’t know if you remember this but you said, ‘Ms. Lopez, I am going to kiss you now.” As she recalled, both erupted into laughter. She then said, “I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it! Let’s get it!’”

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey expressed their disappointment about the lack of mainstream rom-com. As a result, films became predictable and superficial for sophisticated audiences. The latter said, “I think the appetite of audiences, especially after the last year is, “Can you give me 90 minutes of escapism? Of pleasure?””

Lopez also agreed to his view and said, “I wanna know there’s a happily ever after, I wanna know that. Even though we know we’ve lived through a tough year, miracles still happen, love prevails, things can go right, for sure.”

The 51-year-old actress-singer and the Greenlights author also discussed other memorable scenes from the film, including the dumpster scene where Lopez’s character Mary Fiore gets rescued by McConaughey’s Steve Edison. Recalling the scene, she laughed and said, “One of my favourite lines in the whole thing, one of the reasons why I love that script was, ‘You smell like grilled cheese and plums,’ I think I said, which is probably one of the best smells in the world.”

She added, “It was just the idea of her fading out and this Prince Charming just rescued her and her saying, ‘You smell like grilled cheese and plums.'”

Matthew McConaughey then recalled Lopez almost hurting her ankle while filming the scene. He also praised her saying, “I was like ‘Oh! JLo is baller…’ You were doing your own stunts… but a lot of people wouldn’t have done that. I think that was the day when I was like, ‘Oh yeah, J.Lo breaks a sweat,’ meaning when you’re on set you to love to do the work and you want to do all of the work, even stuff like that that could be potentially dangerous. I remember that.”

